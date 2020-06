Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 story home in the Arts District. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with main level hardwoods, custom cabinets, SS appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful layout with Mäster up and Bonus Office or Study down. Get the privacy you need with a large backyard and private deck. Walk to cafes, shops, music venues and restaurants. Short commute uptown. Available October 1st.



CALL FOR VIEWING 917 532 6272