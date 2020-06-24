Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
9068 Meadow Vista Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9068 Meadow Vista Road
9068 Meadow Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9068 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Second floor unit. No carpet! Nice University location.
Directions: Harris Blvd over 49, L-into Heatherstone, L-Meadow Vista
(RLNE4737610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9068 Meadow Vista Road have any available units?
9068 Meadow Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9068 Meadow Vista Road have?
Some of 9068 Meadow Vista Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9068 Meadow Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
9068 Meadow Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9068 Meadow Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9068 Meadow Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 9068 Meadow Vista Road offer parking?
No, 9068 Meadow Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 9068 Meadow Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9068 Meadow Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9068 Meadow Vista Road have a pool?
No, 9068 Meadow Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 9068 Meadow Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 9068 Meadow Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9068 Meadow Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9068 Meadow Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
