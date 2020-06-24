All apartments in Charlotte
9039 Holland Park Lane
9039 Holland Park Lane

9039 Holland Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9039 Holland Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-Story 3- large bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom, Single-Family Home in Ardrey Kell, located close to Ballantyne Shopping District. Fresh & Clean, Move-In Ready, with a 2-Car Garage, Front Porch, Backyard Patio, Downstairs Fireplace, Upstairs Laundry, New Carpet, New Paint, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar, Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Large Master Bedroom with Double Vanity and Garden Tub, and so much more!
Monthly Rent Includes; Water utility (paid by landlord) Sewer, Trash, Lawn Maintenance, Community Pool, Clubhouse and Recreation Area. Located in award winning school district. Walking Distance to Elon Park Elementary School, and both Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School are within 1 mile. House to be fully painted and new laminate to be installed on first floor prior to new tenant contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Holland Park Lane have any available units?
9039 Holland Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 Holland Park Lane have?
Some of 9039 Holland Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Holland Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Holland Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Holland Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9039 Holland Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9039 Holland Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Holland Park Lane offers parking.
Does 9039 Holland Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 Holland Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Holland Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9039 Holland Park Lane has a pool.
Does 9039 Holland Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 9039 Holland Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Holland Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9039 Holland Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
