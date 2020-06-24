9039 Holland Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 2-Story 3- large bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom, Single-Family Home in Ardrey Kell, located close to Ballantyne Shopping District. Fresh & Clean, Move-In Ready, with a 2-Car Garage, Front Porch, Backyard Patio, Downstairs Fireplace, Upstairs Laundry, New Carpet, New Paint, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar, Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Large Master Bedroom with Double Vanity and Garden Tub, and so much more!

Monthly Rent Includes; Water utility (paid by landlord) Sewer, Trash, Lawn Maintenance, Community Pool, Clubhouse and Recreation Area. Located in award winning school district. Walking Distance to Elon Park Elementary School, and both Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School are within 1 mile. House to be fully painted and new laminate to be installed on first floor prior to new tenant contract.