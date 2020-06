Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic updated top floor condo overlooks the pond and walking trails! Fresh paint, brand new floors, and popcorn ceilings have been removed! Open floor plan has cathedral ceilings, with nice fireplace in living room. Large walk in closet in Master. Dual vanity in bathroom. Just seconds to Light Rail and hospital, walking distance to the Shoppes at University Place, restaurants, and more!