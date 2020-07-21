All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9002 Gailes Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

9002 Gailes Drive

9002 Gailes Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Dixie - Berryhill
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

9002 Gailes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful home in the Popular Berewick Community. This home features attached 2 car garage, hardwood floors,formal dining room, spacious master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity & garden tub. Granite countertops in the kitchen with tons of cabinet space and courtesy use appliances (refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher & microwave). Home is convenient to interstate, shopping, outlet mall, airport and restaurants.

This house won't last long - call today to set up a viewing and find out how to apply!

*No Pets.

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE3220417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Gailes Drive have any available units?
9002 Gailes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9002 Gailes Drive have?
Some of 9002 Gailes Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Gailes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Gailes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Gailes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9002 Gailes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9002 Gailes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Gailes Drive offers parking.
Does 9002 Gailes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Gailes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Gailes Drive have a pool?
No, 9002 Gailes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Gailes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9002 Gailes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Gailes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 Gailes Drive has units with dishwashers.
