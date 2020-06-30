All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8904 Hedge Maple Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8904 Hedge Maple Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:03 AM

8904 Hedge Maple Road

8904 Hedge Maple Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8904 Hedge Maple Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road have any available units?
8904 Hedge Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8904 Hedge Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Hedge Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Hedge Maple Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 Hedge Maple Road is pet friendly.
Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road offer parking?
No, 8904 Hedge Maple Road does not offer parking.
Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Hedge Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road have a pool?
No, 8904 Hedge Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 8904 Hedge Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Hedge Maple Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 Hedge Maple Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 Hedge Maple Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte