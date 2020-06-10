All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr

8903 Darcy Hopkins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8903 Darcy Hopkins Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
This great 2392 square foot single family home is located right in the heart of Ballantyne. The listing features 3 beds and 2.5 baths an oversize back yard, updated bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and vaulted ceilings in the bedroom. The house is priced to rent.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr have any available units?
8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr have?
Some of 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr offer parking?
No, 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr have a pool?
No, 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr have accessible units?
No, 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Darcy Hopkins Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte