Charlotte, NC
8820 Rittenhouse Circle
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

8820 Rittenhouse Circle

8820 Rittenhouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8820 Rittenhouse Circle, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8820 Rittenhouse Circle Available 08/07/19 Gorgeous Three Bedroom Ranch Available Now! - Settle into this 3 bedroom ranch conveniently located on Rittenhouse Circle. You'll enter into the updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open living space has plenty of windows bringing in the natural light brightening the area.

The home is wonderful, but please take a moment to enjoy the master bathroom with heated floors, walk-in shower, dual sinks. It is a true masterpiece.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3537962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle have any available units?
8820 Rittenhouse Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle have?
Some of 8820 Rittenhouse Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Rittenhouse Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Rittenhouse Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Rittenhouse Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Rittenhouse Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle offer parking?
No, 8820 Rittenhouse Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Rittenhouse Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle have a pool?
No, 8820 Rittenhouse Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle have accessible units?
No, 8820 Rittenhouse Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Rittenhouse Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Rittenhouse Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
