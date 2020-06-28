All apartments in Charlotte
8733 Michaw Ct
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:54 PM

8733 Michaw Ct

8733 Michaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

8733 Michaw Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
This cute 3-bedroom, 2-bath Craftsman style ranch is close to Uptown Charlotte and the University area.

The wood laminate floors are pristine and add a warm touch to the the living and dining areas. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage and a breakfast bar. Two full baths are included in the layout, and all of the bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting. Metal shelving in the laundry room provides extra storage. The home backs up to a privacy fence and wooded yard.

Close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Enjoy easy access to the Northlake, University and Concord Mills areas! Enjoy hours of recreation at nearby local parks.

Only 10 minutes to UNCC! Located between I-77 and I-85. You'll love the easy access to anywhere in Charlotte!

See for yourself if this is your next home! We would love to tell you more...call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Pets conditional. Up to two pets under 50 lb considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8733 Michaw Ct have any available units?
8733 Michaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8733 Michaw Ct have?
Some of 8733 Michaw Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8733 Michaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8733 Michaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8733 Michaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8733 Michaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8733 Michaw Ct offer parking?
No, 8733 Michaw Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8733 Michaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8733 Michaw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8733 Michaw Ct have a pool?
No, 8733 Michaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8733 Michaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 8733 Michaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8733 Michaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8733 Michaw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
