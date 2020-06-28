8733 Michaw Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute 3-bedroom, 2-bath Craftsman style ranch is close to Uptown Charlotte and the University area.



The wood laminate floors are pristine and add a warm touch to the the living and dining areas. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage and a breakfast bar. Two full baths are included in the layout, and all of the bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting. Metal shelving in the laundry room provides extra storage. The home backs up to a privacy fence and wooded yard.



Close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Enjoy easy access to the Northlake, University and Concord Mills areas! Enjoy hours of recreation at nearby local parks.



Only 10 minutes to UNCC! Located between I-77 and I-85. You'll love the easy access to anywhere in Charlotte!



See for yourself if this is your next home! We would love to tell you more...call us at 888-372-7528 today!



Pets conditional. Up to two pets under 50 lb considered.