8707 Michaw Court.

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed home in Mallard Creek Area - Subdivision: Oak Hill

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage

Year Built: 2003

Pets: Yes WIth Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: David Cox Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with laminate floors. The kitchen has lots of cabinets. Large Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath. The home is located on a cul-de-sac lot just off Sugar Creek near WT Harris. Close to I-85, I-485, UNCC, CIC Building and Concord Mills. Uptown just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs



(RLNE3400150)