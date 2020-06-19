8707 Michaw Court.

Amenities
3 Bed home in Mallard Creek Area - Subdivision: Oak Hill
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage
Year Built: 2003
Pets: Yes WIth Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: David Cox Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School
This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with laminate floors. The kitchen has lots of cabinets. Large Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath. The home is located on a cul-de-sac lot just off Sugar Creek near WT Harris. Close to I-85, I-485, UNCC, CIC Building and Concord Mills. Uptown just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs
