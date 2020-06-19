All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
8707 Michaw Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8707 Michaw Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

8707 Michaw Court

8707 Michaw Court · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8707 Michaw Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8707 Michaw Court · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed home in Mallard Creek Area - Subdivision: Oak Hill
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage
Year Built: 2003
Pets: Yes WIth Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: David Cox Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with laminate floors. The kitchen has lots of cabinets. Large Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath. The home is located on a cul-de-sac lot just off Sugar Creek near WT Harris. Close to I-85, I-485, UNCC, CIC Building and Concord Mills. Uptown just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs

(RLNE3400150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8707 Michaw Court have any available units?
8707 Michaw Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8707 Michaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
8707 Michaw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 Michaw Court pet-friendly?
No, 8707 Michaw Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8707 Michaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 8707 Michaw Court offers parking.
Does 8707 Michaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8707 Michaw Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 Michaw Court have a pool?
No, 8707 Michaw Court does not have a pool.
Does 8707 Michaw Court have accessible units?
No, 8707 Michaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 Michaw Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8707 Michaw Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8707 Michaw Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8707 Michaw Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte