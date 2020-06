Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool microwave refrigerator

CONVENIENT TO UNCC, Lovely Second floor condo with large open floor plan. Fully equip Kitchen with Breakfast Bar opens to eating area and Living Room. Double master style Bedrooms with full Baths. Nice balcony for relaxing with views of the pool. Great location near UNCC, shopping, restaurants and more. Don't miss out on this one. Please call Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit our website at www.PrismPD.com for with any questions or for more information.