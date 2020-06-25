All apartments in Charlotte
8618 Sawleaf Court
8618 Sawleaf Court

8618 Sawleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

8618 Sawleaf Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 Sawleaf Court have any available units?
8618 Sawleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8618 Sawleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
8618 Sawleaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 Sawleaf Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8618 Sawleaf Court is pet friendly.
Does 8618 Sawleaf Court offer parking?
No, 8618 Sawleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 8618 Sawleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 Sawleaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 Sawleaf Court have a pool?
No, 8618 Sawleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 8618 Sawleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 8618 Sawleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 Sawleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 Sawleaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8618 Sawleaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8618 Sawleaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
