This clean, move-in-ready 2 bedroom duplex has just been painted throughout. All new wall-to-wall carpet and luxury plank vinyl installed in the eat-in kitchen. Granite counter tops and painted cabinets. Updated bath. Washer and dryer in laundry room included. Raised deck off back door. Lawn maintenance and water are included. Just pay the electric bill! Convenient location near Independence Blvd. and the Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill areas.