860 Mcalway Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming condo is in the highly desirable Cotswold area!! It features original hardwoods on both the first & second floors, tile floors in the kitchen & both bathrooms, great natural light from windows on both sides of the unit, beautiful landscaped green space in front. Main level features entry, open living area, dining area, kitchen & half bath. Double doors lead to the back patio. Upper level features 2 bedrooms with a ceiling fan in each room, full bath & linen closet in hallway. Fantastic location! Convenient to shopping & restaurants; minutes away to Publix & Harris Teeter, Southpark, Midwood & Uptown. You will not want to miss one of the best priced condos in the area!

Included in rent: professional grounds maintenance, water, sewer & trash. Tenant is responsible for electric, other services & for securing renters insurance. A Washer & Dryer will be installed in the condo within the next 3 weeks. Pets welcome. $30 non-refundable application fee.