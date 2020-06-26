All apartments in Charlotte
Location

860 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming condo is in the highly desirable Cotswold area!! It features original hardwoods on both the first & second floors, tile floors in the kitchen & both bathrooms, great natural light from windows on both sides of the unit, beautiful landscaped green space in front. Main level features entry, open living area, dining area, kitchen & half bath. Double doors lead to the back patio. Upper level features 2 bedrooms with a ceiling fan in each room, full bath & linen closet in hallway. Fantastic location! Convenient to shopping & restaurants; minutes away to Publix & Harris Teeter, Southpark, Midwood & Uptown. You will not want to miss one of the best priced condos in the area!
Included in rent: professional grounds maintenance, water, sewer & trash. Tenant is responsible for electric, other services & for securing renters insurance. A Washer & Dryer will be installed in the condo within the next 3 weeks. Pets welcome. $30 non-refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Mcalway Road have any available units?
860 Mcalway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Mcalway Road have?
Some of 860 Mcalway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Mcalway Road currently offering any rent specials?
860 Mcalway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Mcalway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Mcalway Road is pet friendly.
Does 860 Mcalway Road offer parking?
No, 860 Mcalway Road does not offer parking.
Does 860 Mcalway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Mcalway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Mcalway Road have a pool?
No, 860 Mcalway Road does not have a pool.
Does 860 Mcalway Road have accessible units?
No, 860 Mcalway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Mcalway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Mcalway Road has units with dishwashers.
