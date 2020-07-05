All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 841 Carrington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
841 Carrington Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

841 Carrington Dr

841 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

841 Carrington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home which is move in ready!! Fresh paint. Convenient to I-485, and minutes from U.S. Whitewater Center recreational area! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Carrington Dr have any available units?
841 Carrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 841 Carrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
841 Carrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Carrington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 841 Carrington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 841 Carrington Dr offer parking?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have a pool?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte