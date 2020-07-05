Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
841 Carrington Dr
841 Carrington Dr
841 Carrington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
841 Carrington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home which is move in ready!! Fresh paint. Convenient to I-485, and minutes from U.S. Whitewater Center recreational area! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 841 Carrington Dr have any available units?
841 Carrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 841 Carrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
841 Carrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Carrington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 841 Carrington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 841 Carrington Dr offer parking?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have a pool?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Carrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Carrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
