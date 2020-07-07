All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8406 Park Vista Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8406 Park Vista Circle
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:11 PM

8406 Park Vista Circle

8406 Park Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8406 Park Vista Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
With a convenient location and a spacious and open floor plan, this home has plenty to offer! Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the great room, sunny kitchen with appliances, sliding doors off the dining area which leads to a large deck and a laundry/mud room which leads to a 1-car garage. The master bedroom and bath are located on the main floor. Two additional bedrooms (each with generous closet space) and a bath are on the second level.
Along with ALL ELECTRIC heating and air, the home has a private and large back yard. It is located in the Falconbridge neighborhood, off Hwy 51, and very convenient to the "12 Mile Creek Greenway" trail system, a plethora of shopping and restaurant options, including Carolina Place Mall and the towns of Pineville and Ballantyne.

Contact Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 Park Vista Circle have any available units?
8406 Park Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8406 Park Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Park Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Park Vista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8406 Park Vista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8406 Park Vista Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8406 Park Vista Circle offers parking.
Does 8406 Park Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 Park Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Park Vista Circle have a pool?
No, 8406 Park Vista Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Park Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 8406 Park Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Park Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Park Vista Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Park Vista Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Park Vista Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte