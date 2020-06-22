All apartments in Charlotte
8336 Trail View Dr.
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

8336 Trail View Dr.

8336 Trail View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8336 Trail View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Now! Traditional home in desirable neighborhood! - Traditional two story home in a desirable neighborhood with plenty of space! Large front porch welcomes you as you enter the home to a decorative fireplace, which is the centerpiece of the living room. The formal dining area is to the right of the living room and leads into the kitchen which includes all necessary appliances, where the laundry room is located and also provides access to the 1-car garage. Upstairs houses the spacious Master on-suite, the two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. Large wooded backyard and deck offers hours of entertaining and relaxation. Washer/dryer connections. Gas/electric. Close to dining/shopping.

Small dogs and cats acceptable!!!

(RLNE3805031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Trail View Dr. have any available units?
8336 Trail View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 Trail View Dr. have?
Some of 8336 Trail View Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 Trail View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Trail View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Trail View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8336 Trail View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8336 Trail View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8336 Trail View Dr. offers parking.
Does 8336 Trail View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 Trail View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Trail View Dr. have a pool?
No, 8336 Trail View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8336 Trail View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8336 Trail View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Trail View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8336 Trail View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

