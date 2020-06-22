8336 Trail View Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available Now! Traditional home in desirable neighborhood! - Traditional two story home in a desirable neighborhood with plenty of space! Large front porch welcomes you as you enter the home to a decorative fireplace, which is the centerpiece of the living room. The formal dining area is to the right of the living room and leads into the kitchen which includes all necessary appliances, where the laundry room is located and also provides access to the 1-car garage. Upstairs houses the spacious Master on-suite, the two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. Large wooded backyard and deck offers hours of entertaining and relaxation. Washer/dryer connections. Gas/electric. Close to dining/shopping.



Small dogs and cats acceptable!!!



