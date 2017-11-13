All apartments in Charlotte
8333 Gossomer Bay Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

8333 Gossomer Bay Dr

8333 Gossomer Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Gossomer Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Townhouse for Rent at Providence Area - Lovely 3BD/2.5BA townhouse with a private, fenced, paved backyard for rent in Beverly Crest. Brand new granite kitchen countertops. Freshly paint. No carpet on the main floor. Desired schools district. Minutes to shopping and restaurants.
Cathedral ceiling in Master bedroom, dual vanities in master bath. Extra storage in the back yard. Washer & Dryer included.
Includes use of community pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts and much more.

(RLNE5044778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr have any available units?
8333 Gossomer Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr have?
Some of 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8333 Gossomer Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8333 Gossomer Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
