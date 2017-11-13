8333 Gossomer Bay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Townhouse for Rent at Providence Area - Lovely 3BD/2.5BA townhouse with a private, fenced, paved backyard for rent in Beverly Crest. Brand new granite kitchen countertops. Freshly paint. No carpet on the main floor. Desired schools district. Minutes to shopping and restaurants.

Cathedral ceiling in Master bedroom, dual vanities in master bath. Extra storage in the back yard. Washer & Dryer included.

Includes use of community pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts and much more.



(RLNE5044778)