Amenities

cats allowed pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly pool

Nice End Unit Townhome for Rent in Ballantyne/SE Charlotte - Nice End Unit Townhome. Great location, conveniently located in the highly desired Ballantyne Area. Tons of shopping and restaurants surrounding. If the school system is important to you, please contact the school to verify.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123



Application link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/04413918-1f67-4b14-bb11-cbcb4229f87b



(RLNE3951099)