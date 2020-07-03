All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

8317 Peyton Randolph Drive

8317 Peyton Randolph Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8317 Peyton Randolph Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
sauna
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189770

After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program.

Full brick home with walk out basement and pool in desirable Raintree! Home sits on a beautifully wooded lot on the golf course with great views! New laminate wood flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, and paint throughout. Very large living spaces including great room and bonus room on main level, each with beautiful fireplaces. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, repainted cabinets, and opens to a sunny breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs and great size. The master has a WIC, large sitting area with built ins, and remodeled master bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, and separate enclosed shower. This home is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining! The basement has a huge living room w cozy fireplace, sauna, and opens to the back patio with Gunnite pool. Extra outdoor space with large deck off of the kitchen.

Pet friendly with owner approval
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
