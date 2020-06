Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful practically brand new townhouse walking distance to the light rail and conveniently close to the South Park area and Uptown. Large kitchen with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry and roomy island perfect for gathering for meals. Pool is scheduled to be completed beofore the summer fun begins. Visit www.northpointam.com to apply.