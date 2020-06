Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly

GREAT SCHOOLS. Two bedroom, two and one-half bath townhouse with view of golf course. Easy to maintain tile on the main level with new granite countertops and subway backsplash in the kitchen. Each of the upstairs bedrooms have private baths. Ample closet space. Front load washer and dryer included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.