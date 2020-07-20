All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8110 Misty Eve Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8110 Misty Eve Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

8110 Misty Eve Lane

8110 Misty Eve Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8110 Misty Eve Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect for you! This home features 6 bedrooms, bonus room with 3 full bathrooms and a half bath. Master bedroom is located on the main floor with a huge walk-in closet. For anyone looking for a master bathroom with a garden tub for relaxing after work or a long day this is the home for you. This home also features a two car garage which is sheetrock which can be converted into a separate living space. Private backyard features a large deck and fenced backyard with fruit trees. Renter must qualify through HOME PARTNER OF AMERICA. Renter will rent this home from Home Partner of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 Misty Eve Lane have any available units?
8110 Misty Eve Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8110 Misty Eve Lane have?
Some of 8110 Misty Eve Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 Misty Eve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Misty Eve Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Misty Eve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Misty Eve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8110 Misty Eve Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8110 Misty Eve Lane offers parking.
Does 8110 Misty Eve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Misty Eve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Misty Eve Lane have a pool?
No, 8110 Misty Eve Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8110 Misty Eve Lane have accessible units?
No, 8110 Misty Eve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Misty Eve Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8110 Misty Eve Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte