8110 Misty Eve Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is the perfect for you! This home features 6 bedrooms, bonus room with 3 full bathrooms and a half bath. Master bedroom is located on the main floor with a huge walk-in closet. For anyone looking for a master bathroom with a garden tub for relaxing after work or a long day this is the home for you. This home also features a two car garage which is sheetrock which can be converted into a separate living space. Private backyard features a large deck and fenced backyard with fruit trees. Renter must qualify through HOME PARTNER OF AMERICA. Renter will rent this home from Home Partner of America.