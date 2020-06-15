809-F High Meadow Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

High Meadows - I 77/Nationsford Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo - AVAILABLE 4.1.20



Remodeled in 2016. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo with large living room, separate dining room, lots of kitchen cabinets with large closets throughout. Laminate flooring in living/dining/bedroom areas. Overhead fan/light in living room. Overhead light in bedroom. Energy efficient windows and sliding glass door off living room. Approx. 750 sf. High Meadow Condos. Stove, dishwasher, range/stove provided. Washer/Dryer facilities on site. All electric, central heat/air. Water/Sewer included. Parking available directly in front of unit. Close to light rail. Easy access to I 77, shopping etc.



Qualifications: Please do drive by complex/unit before calling for appt.

! - Income should be 3 x monthly rent or at least $2385/mo. 2- Credit score 550 or higher. 3- Good verifiable rental history last 12 months. 4- No serious criminal/felonies on background check



Directions: Fairview Rd becomes Tyvola Rd., turn left onto South Blvd., right onto Archdale Dr., left onto High Meadow Ln., Property is on the left.



(RLNE4590214)