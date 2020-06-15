All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

809-F High Meadow Ln

809 High Meadow Ln · (704) 556-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

809 High Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 809-F High Meadow Ln · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
High Meadows - I 77/Nationsford Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo - AVAILABLE 4.1.20

Remodeled in 2016. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo with large living room, separate dining room, lots of kitchen cabinets with large closets throughout. Laminate flooring in living/dining/bedroom areas. Overhead fan/light in living room. Overhead light in bedroom. Energy efficient windows and sliding glass door off living room. Approx. 750 sf. High Meadow Condos. Stove, dishwasher, range/stove provided. Washer/Dryer facilities on site. All electric, central heat/air. Water/Sewer included. Parking available directly in front of unit. Close to light rail. Easy access to I 77, shopping etc.

Qualifications: Please do drive by complex/unit before calling for appt.
! - Income should be 3 x monthly rent or at least $2385/mo. 2- Credit score 550 or higher. 3- Good verifiable rental history last 12 months. 4- No serious criminal/felonies on background check

Directions: Fairview Rd becomes Tyvola Rd., turn left onto South Blvd., right onto Archdale Dr., left onto High Meadow Ln., Property is on the left.

(RLNE4590214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809-F High Meadow Ln have any available units?
809-F High Meadow Ln has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 809-F High Meadow Ln have?
Some of 809-F High Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809-F High Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
809-F High Meadow Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809-F High Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 809-F High Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 809-F High Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 809-F High Meadow Ln does offer parking.
Does 809-F High Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809-F High Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809-F High Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 809-F High Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 809-F High Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 809-F High Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 809-F High Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809-F High Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
