809-F High Meadow Ln

Amenities
High Meadows - I 77/Nationsford Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo - AVAILABLE 4.1.20
Remodeled in 2016. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo with large living room, separate dining room, lots of kitchen cabinets with large closets throughout. Laminate flooring in living/dining/bedroom areas. Overhead fan/light in living room. Overhead light in bedroom. Energy efficient windows and sliding glass door off living room. Approx. 750 sf. High Meadow Condos. Stove, dishwasher, range/stove provided. Washer/Dryer facilities on site. All electric, central heat/air. Water/Sewer included. Parking available directly in front of unit. Close to light rail. Easy access to I 77, shopping etc.
Qualifications: Please do drive by complex/unit before calling for appt.
! - Income should be 3 x monthly rent or at least $2385/mo. 2- Credit score 550 or higher. 3- Good verifiable rental history last 12 months. 4- No serious criminal/felonies on background check
Directions: Fairview Rd becomes Tyvola Rd., turn left onto South Blvd., right onto Archdale Dr., left onto High Meadow Ln., Property is on the left.
(RLNE4590214)