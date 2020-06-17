All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H

8032 Tremaine Court · No Longer Available
Location

8032 Tremaine Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo. Off arlbermarle rd. Minutes from shopping, dining and I-485. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a April 15, 2019 Move - In.

This Awesome Condo Features:

*Living room with a Fireplace
*Dining room
*Granite Counter Top
*Newly Painted
*New Cabinets
*Kitchen with appliances
*Washer &Dryer connections
*Central Air & Heat
*Balcony
*Private Porch
*Parking
*Water is Included
*Lawn care and Trash Included
*2 Community Pools & Club House
*Needs gas and electric

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listing please visit our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Schools:

*Albemarle Elementary
*Albemarle Middle School
*Independence High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H have any available units?
8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H have?
Some of 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H offers parking.
Does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H has a pool.
Does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H have accessible units?
No, 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H has units with dishwashers.
