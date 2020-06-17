8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo. Off arlbermarle rd. Minutes from shopping, dining and I-485. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a April 15, 2019 Move - In.



This Awesome Condo Features:



*Living room with a Fireplace

*Dining room

*Granite Counter Top

*Newly Painted

*New Cabinets

*Kitchen with appliances

*Washer &Dryer connections

*Central Air & Heat

*Balcony

*Private Porch

*Parking

*Water is Included

*Lawn care and Trash Included

*2 Community Pools & Club House

*Needs gas and electric



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listing please visit our website at www.rent777.com



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Schools:



*Albemarle Elementary

*Albemarle Middle School

*Independence High School