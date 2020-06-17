8032 Tremaine Court, Unit H

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo. Off arlbermarle rd. Minutes from shopping, dining and I-485. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a April 15, 2019 Move - In.
This Awesome Condo Features:
*Living room with a Fireplace
*Dining room
*Granite Counter Top
*Newly Painted
*New Cabinets
*Kitchen with appliances
*Washer &Dryer connections
*Central Air & Heat
*Balcony
*Private Porch
*Parking
*Water is Included
*Lawn care and Trash Included
*2 Community Pools & Club House
*Needs gas and electric
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listing please visit our website at www.rent777.com
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Schools:
*Albemarle Elementary
*Albemarle Middle School
*Independence High School