Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Move right into this gorgeous, must see 4 bedroom, 4 bath basement home with hardwood & tile floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with in wall stainless appliances oven and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator and gas cook top range. Features bedrooms with private balcony, basement with a private entrance, wet bar, spacious Master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets, Well landscaped backyard with a side view of pond.