7946 Lobilia Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with rocking chair front porch & rear patio in the Pawtuckett community of Charlotte. This home features a large family room with vaulted ceilings & a ceiling fan, a spacious well-equipped, eat-in kitchen with pantry, & ample cabinet space. The laundry closet is off the kitchen with washer & dryer included. The large master suite features a walk-in closet and private full bath with garden tub. There are two additional guest bedrooms and a full guest bath. Storage shed in the backyard. Convenient to I-485, I-85, the US National Whitewater Center, & the airport.