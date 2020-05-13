All apartments in Charlotte
7946 Lobilia Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

7946 Lobilia Lane

7946 Lobilia Lane · (980) 201-4794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7946 Lobilia Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with rocking chair front porch & rear patio in the Pawtuckett community of Charlotte. This home features a large family room with vaulted ceilings & a ceiling fan, a spacious well-equipped, eat-in kitchen with pantry, & ample cabinet space. The laundry closet is off the kitchen with washer & dryer included. The large master suite features a walk-in closet and private full bath with garden tub. There are two additional guest bedrooms and a full guest bath. Storage shed in the backyard. Convenient to I-485, I-85, the US National Whitewater Center, & the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7946 Lobilia Lane have any available units?
7946 Lobilia Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7946 Lobilia Lane have?
Some of 7946 Lobilia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7946 Lobilia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7946 Lobilia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7946 Lobilia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7946 Lobilia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7946 Lobilia Lane offer parking?
No, 7946 Lobilia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7946 Lobilia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7946 Lobilia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7946 Lobilia Lane have a pool?
No, 7946 Lobilia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7946 Lobilia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7946 Lobilia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7946 Lobilia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7946 Lobilia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
