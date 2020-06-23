7930 Camellia Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking piano room internet access

The rent is monthly $1750.00 , some utilities* are included in the rent. Our house is great for a small family with max. 2 kids, or max. 2 responsible persons, cat/dog are welcomed. The house has a fenced back yard, it is located in a save and friendly environment. The piano room can be used as an office, or may also be used to set up very few own furnitures for special needs. The house is furnished, clean and full functioning. There is no garage, but a parking space for max. 2 cars on our property.

The rent is $1750.00, *included in the rent are the basic garden maintains, high speed internet, TV and water.

Not included in the rent are gas and electricity.

Our house is available up from July, minimum renting are 3 months, it can be extended eventually to 10-12 months! By signing the contract 2 months rent are requested in advance, and before moving in, a $1000.00

securety deposit. If interested, please describe your situation with name and your phone number where and when I can reach you.

Important note:

Before contacting us, confirm that you have well red all conditions.

If possible, check the location via Google Map:

Charlotte 28207, Sharon Road between Westminster Place and Chilton Place.



Thank you

Nina G.W.