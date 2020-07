Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage media room online portal package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room e-payments game room internet access lobby pool table

Camden is here to help you find the perfect apartment! Call or email 24x7 to schedule a live video or self-guided tour. Camden Grandview has studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes full of luxurious finishes. Our two and three bedroom Townhome floor plans feature chef-worthy kitchens with free-standing islands, stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, and herringbone marble backsplash. Plus, custom walk-in closets and Italkraft Italian cabinetry in sleek, modern gray. These townhomes have rooftop terraces and private garages. Uptown apartments offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom espresso cabinetry, tile backsplash and custom walk-in closets. Our 24x7 concierge service, 24x7 fitness center, private yoga studio, and saltwater pool are there for your convenience. Our community sits in the middle of Charlotte's most vibrant neighborhoods, Uptown Charlotte and Dilworth. Come home to Camden Grandview today!