7905 Shiny Meadow Ln

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING...This lovely home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2-car garage. The formal dining room and living room has laminate wood flooring. The living room includes a gas log fireplace. An eat-in kitchen with tile floors, pantry, and tile backsplash with stainless steel appliances. Laundry closet is located on the main level. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom. The spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. There is a patio in the backyard to enjoy the great outdoors?DON?T WAIT OR YOU?LL MISS IT!