Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7905 Shiny Meadow Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

7905 Shiny Meadow Ln

7905 Shiny Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Shiny Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING...This lovely home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2-car garage. The formal dining room and living room has laminate wood flooring. The living room includes a gas log fireplace. An eat-in kitchen with tile floors, pantry, and tile backsplash with stainless steel appliances. Laundry closet is located on the main level. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom. The spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. There is a patio in the backyard to enjoy the great outdoors?DON?T WAIT OR YOU?LL MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln have any available units?
7905 Shiny Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln have?
Some of 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Shiny Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 Shiny Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.

