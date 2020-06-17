7726 Surreywood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Cute brick ranch home nestled among well manicured and maintained homes in Sardis Woods, features three large bedrooms, a master and a half bath. Also has two living areas - one in the front of the house and the other in the back - or use one as an office/play room/study/exercise area. Large laundry room is located off the kitchen. The back yard is large and flat and includes a patio for entertaining. McAlpine Creek Greenway and Park are close by, as well as easy access to shopping, restaurants, US-74/Independence Blvd and I-485. Fireplace is not operable. NEW refrigerator delivery 2/25.