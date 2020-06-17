All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:11 AM

7726 Surreywood Place

7726 Surreywood Place · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7726 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Cute brick ranch home nestled among well manicured and maintained homes in Sardis Woods, features three large bedrooms, a master and a half bath. Also has two living areas - one in the front of the house and the other in the back - or use one as an office/play room/study/exercise area. Large laundry room is located off the kitchen. The back yard is large and flat and includes a patio for entertaining. McAlpine Creek Greenway and Park are close by, as well as easy access to shopping, restaurants, US-74/Independence Blvd and I-485. Fireplace is not operable. NEW refrigerator delivery 2/25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7726 Surreywood Place have any available units?
7726 Surreywood Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7726 Surreywood Place have?
Some of 7726 Surreywood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7726 Surreywood Place currently offering any rent specials?
7726 Surreywood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7726 Surreywood Place pet-friendly?
No, 7726 Surreywood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7726 Surreywood Place offer parking?
Yes, 7726 Surreywood Place does offer parking.
Does 7726 Surreywood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7726 Surreywood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7726 Surreywood Place have a pool?
No, 7726 Surreywood Place does not have a pool.
Does 7726 Surreywood Place have accessible units?
No, 7726 Surreywood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7726 Surreywood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7726 Surreywood Place has units with dishwashers.
