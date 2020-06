Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace ice maker bathtub

Cul-de-sac property with must see interior - Creekside subdivision. Cul-de-sac lot with storage shed. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New carpet and newly painted interior. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Dining room with mirrored wall and an extra eating area in the kitchen. Garden tub and double sink vanity in master bath.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5060752)