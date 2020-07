Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Conveniently located ranch on a cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 74 and in move-in condition. Brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling in great room. Split floor plan, Wood deck and outside storage building. Must See! Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com