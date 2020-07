Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel bathtub

Coming Soon! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Brighton Community! - This home features a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom with garden tub in baster bath,1 car garage, great fenced in backyard area for entertaining. Located minutes from I-77, close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are conditional with a non-refundable $350 pet fee.



(RLNE5895501)