Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice open two story family room. Freshly updated home move in ready. Master bedroom on main level, large garden tub in bath. Easy access to Independence and I 485. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 3/29/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.