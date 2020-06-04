All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

7510 Hubbard Woods Road

7510 Hubbard Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

7510 Hubbard Woods Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this lovely home, which has recently been updated. Some of the updates of this home include walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Main Street Renewal is a real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road have any available units?
7510 Hubbard Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7510 Hubbard Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Hubbard Woods Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Hubbard Woods Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road is pet friendly.
Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road offer parking?
No, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road does not offer parking.
Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road have a pool?
No, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road does not have a pool.
Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7510 Hubbard Woods Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7510 Hubbard Woods Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

