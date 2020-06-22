All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7425 Dotts Court

7425 Dotts Court · No Longer Available
Location

7425 Dotts Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7425 Dotts Court Available 07/01/19 Shadow Lake 3 Bedroom House! - Check out this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located off Carmel Road and Pineville-Matthews Road. This home sits towards the end of the road in a lovely cul de sac in the neighborhood. This home has plenty of space, beautiful hardwoods, a 2 car garage, and a private deck to enjoy these summer months!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2457483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 Dotts Court have any available units?
7425 Dotts Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 Dotts Court have?
Some of 7425 Dotts Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 Dotts Court currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Dotts Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Dotts Court pet-friendly?
No, 7425 Dotts Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7425 Dotts Court offer parking?
Yes, 7425 Dotts Court offers parking.
Does 7425 Dotts Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 Dotts Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Dotts Court have a pool?
No, 7425 Dotts Court does not have a pool.
Does 7425 Dotts Court have accessible units?
No, 7425 Dotts Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Dotts Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 Dotts Court has units with dishwashers.
