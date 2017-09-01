All apartments in Charlotte
7415 Red Mulberry Way
7415 Red Mulberry Way

7415 Red Mulberry Way
Location

7415 Red Mulberry Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with Plenty of Upgrades. Extended breakfast bar in the spacious kitchen with all stainless steel with backsplash and plenty of cabinets. All hard wood floors thought out the main level. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Master has it's own bathroom and 2 closets , separate tub and shower. Ceiling fans in every room. You will have a 1 car garage with 2 parking spaces. The wonderful community of Stonegrove offers pool, club house and a fitness center. The location is perfect near I-77 & I-485. This is close to everything plenty of restaurants and shopping.. $55 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Red Mulberry Way have any available units?
7415 Red Mulberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 Red Mulberry Way have?
Some of 7415 Red Mulberry Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Red Mulberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Red Mulberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Red Mulberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Red Mulberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7415 Red Mulberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Red Mulberry Way offers parking.
Does 7415 Red Mulberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Red Mulberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Red Mulberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 7415 Red Mulberry Way has a pool.
Does 7415 Red Mulberry Way have accessible units?
No, 7415 Red Mulberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Red Mulberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Red Mulberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
