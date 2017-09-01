7415 Red Mulberry Way

Amenities

This beautiful Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with Plenty of Upgrades. Extended breakfast bar in the spacious kitchen with all stainless steel with backsplash and plenty of cabinets. All hard wood floors thought out the main level. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Master has it's own bathroom and 2 closets , separate tub and shower. Ceiling fans in every room. You will have a 1 car garage with 2 parking spaces. The wonderful community of Stonegrove offers pool, club house and a fitness center. The location is perfect near I-77 & I-485. This is close to everything plenty of restaurants and shopping.. $55 application fee per adult.