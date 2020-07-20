Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7411 Claiborne Woods Road Available 06/18/19 Claiborne Woods Ranch Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths - Subdivision: Claiborne Woods

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 2 Car

Year Built: 1994

Pets: Yes with Approval

Schools: Long Creek Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High



This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with tall ceilings, built in bookshelves and fireplace, formal dining room and great size kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a deck and good size yard. Located just off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. near Beatties Ford. Close to I-485, I-77 and Northlake Mall. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1350 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE4943160)