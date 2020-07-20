All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

7411 Claiborne Woods Road

7411 Claiborne Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

7411 Claiborne Woods Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7411 Claiborne Woods Road Available 06/18/19 Claiborne Woods Ranch Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths - Subdivision: Claiborne Woods
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Car
Year Built: 1994
Pets: Yes with Approval
Schools: Long Creek Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High

This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with tall ceilings, built in bookshelves and fireplace, formal dining room and great size kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a deck and good size yard. Located just off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. near Beatties Ford. Close to I-485, I-77 and Northlake Mall. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1350 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE4943160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road have any available units?
7411 Claiborne Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road have?
Some of 7411 Claiborne Woods Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Claiborne Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Claiborne Woods Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Claiborne Woods Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 Claiborne Woods Road is pet friendly.
Does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road offer parking?
Yes, 7411 Claiborne Woods Road offers parking.
Does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 Claiborne Woods Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road have a pool?
No, 7411 Claiborne Woods Road does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 7411 Claiborne Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Claiborne Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Claiborne Woods Road does not have units with dishwashers.
