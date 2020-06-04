All apartments in Charlotte
7337 Laurel Valley Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

7337 Laurel Valley Road

7337 Laurel Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7337 Laurel Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
Wonderful end-unit townhouse in Southwest Charlotte! On the first floor, you will find a spacious, fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, a large family room/dining area, ceiling fan, and access to the patio, a half bathroom, and the laundry closet. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and private full bath with garden tub. There is also a large guest bedroom with ample closet space and a full hall bath. Community Pool, clubhouse, & dog park. Convenient to I-485, I-77, and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 Laurel Valley Road have any available units?
7337 Laurel Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7337 Laurel Valley Road have?
Some of 7337 Laurel Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7337 Laurel Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
7337 Laurel Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 Laurel Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7337 Laurel Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 7337 Laurel Valley Road offer parking?
No, 7337 Laurel Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 7337 Laurel Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 Laurel Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 Laurel Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 7337 Laurel Valley Road has a pool.
Does 7337 Laurel Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 7337 Laurel Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 Laurel Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 Laurel Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

