7337 Laurel Valley Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool

Wonderful end-unit townhouse in Southwest Charlotte! On the first floor, you will find a spacious, fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, a large family room/dining area, ceiling fan, and access to the patio, a half bathroom, and the laundry closet. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and private full bath with garden tub. There is also a large guest bedroom with ample closet space and a full hall bath. Community Pool, clubhouse, & dog park. Convenient to I-485, I-77, and the airport.