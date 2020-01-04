All apartments in Charlotte
7315 Aragorn Lane

7315 Aragorn Lane
Location

7315 Aragorn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Aragorn Lane have any available units?
7315 Aragorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7315 Aragorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Aragorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Aragorn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 Aragorn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7315 Aragorn Lane offer parking?
No, 7315 Aragorn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7315 Aragorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Aragorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Aragorn Lane have a pool?
No, 7315 Aragorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Aragorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 7315 Aragorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Aragorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Aragorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 Aragorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 Aragorn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
