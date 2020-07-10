7314 Icon Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great little two story home. Newer beautiful floors on the main level with gas log fireplace in the living room. Good size dining room and kitchen area as well. Kitchen has new refrigerator, microwave, and a window at the kitchen sink to see the backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and full bath with garden tub. Two more bedrooms with another full bath. Laundry closet is upstairs as well with washer and dryer included. One car garage has been converted into a bonus room downstairs. Convenient location to Northlake mall, I-77 and 485 all the shopping and eating anyone could want. Easy drive to Charlotte or Mooresville! Application fee $25 per person over 18 years old, NO exceptions. Deposit fee is $1350 to Select Real Estate.