721 E 10th Street

Available: around 7/5/20 inside Charlotte uptown. Please ride by the home at any time before calling for showing. This 3-bedroom+Office, 2 and 1/2-Bathroom executive single family home with 2 car garage is located in the desirable First Ward neighborhood within Charlotte Uptown. Walk or Bike to work. It has a spacious and open floor plan with about 2,500 square feet of heated living area as well as two-car garage with automatic door openers. A real fenced yard of your own in uptown! It also features: 1. A large open Great Room with 10 foot ceilings, ceiling fan, and fireplace. 2. A spacious kitchen with large cabinet and solid counter space, including all appliances. 3. Attractive Master Bedroom suite with private Bathroom, a dual sink vanity and a 3 walk-in closets. 4. Fenced yard and two-car attached garages, a rare find inside Uptown! 5. Owner pays HOA and trash collection Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please text 704-756-1625.