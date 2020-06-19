All apartments in Charlotte
721 E 10th Street
721 E 10th Street

721 East 10th Street · (910) 795-1821
Location

721 East 10th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Price and availability

Amenities

Available: around 7/5/20 inside Charlotte uptown. Please ride by the home at any time before calling for showing. This 3-bedroom+Office, 2 and 1/2-Bathroom executive single family home with 2 car garage is located in the desirable First Ward neighborhood within Charlotte Uptown. Walk or Bike to work. It has a spacious and open floor plan with about 2,500 square feet of heated living area as well as two-car garage with automatic door openers. A real fenced yard of your own in uptown! It also features: 1. A large open Great Room with 10 foot ceilings, ceiling fan, and fireplace. 2. A spacious kitchen with large cabinet and solid counter space, including all appliances. 3. Attractive Master Bedroom suite with private Bathroom, a dual sink vanity and a 3 walk-in closets. 4. Fenced yard and two-car attached garages, a rare find inside Uptown! 5. Owner pays HOA and trash collection Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please text 704-756-1625.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 E 10th Street have any available units?
721 E 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 E 10th Street have?
Some of 721 E 10th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 E 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 E 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 E 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 E 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 721 E 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 E 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 721 E 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 E 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 E 10th Street have a pool?
No, 721 E 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 E 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 721 E 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 E 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 E 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
