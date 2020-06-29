All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7202 Meeting Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7202 Meeting Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

7202 Meeting Street

7202 Meeting Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7202 Meeting Street, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this beautiful townhome unit located in The Gates at Quail Hollow. community.
Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main living area. Home boasts a wet bar in the living room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has double vanities and granite counters in the master bathroom. Beautiful barn doors have been installed in hall/laundry area on second level. Large tiled and fenced private back patio.Two assigned parking spaces. Close to Park Rd and Sharon Rd. Perfect location to shopping, dining and entertainment. No smoking, no pets. Owner will manage home once tenant is placed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Meeting Street have any available units?
7202 Meeting Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 Meeting Street have?
Some of 7202 Meeting Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Meeting Street currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Meeting Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Meeting Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Meeting Street is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Meeting Street offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Meeting Street offers parking.
Does 7202 Meeting Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Meeting Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Meeting Street have a pool?
No, 7202 Meeting Street does not have a pool.
Does 7202 Meeting Street have accessible units?
No, 7202 Meeting Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Meeting Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 Meeting Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte