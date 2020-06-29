7202 Meeting Street

Amenities

Welcome Home to this beautiful townhome unit located in The Gates at Quail Hollow. community.

Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main living area. Home boasts a wet bar in the living room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has double vanities and granite counters in the master bathroom. Beautiful barn doors have been installed in hall/laundry area on second level. Large tiled and fenced private back patio.Two assigned parking spaces. Close to Park Rd and Sharon Rd. Perfect location to shopping, dining and entertainment. No smoking, no pets. Owner will manage home once tenant is placed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

