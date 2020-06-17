715 Woodlawn Road

Amenities

Amazing remodel taken down right to the studs!Assigned to Myers Park HS. Bright open floor plan offers plenty of flexibility with living areas open to the kitchen, gorgeous espresso floors, tiled baths and gourmet kitchen! Kitchen boasts custom glazed cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & prep island. Master bedroom features a masonry fireplace, large walk-in closet, separate entrance and glamour bath with walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has a private bath and a third bath with granite topped double vanity is located in the hallway. French doors open to the huge covered front porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Custom fencing opens to the driveway & rear deck. Very private back yard with tons of parking as well as parking in the front. Can't beat the location! Motivated Seller