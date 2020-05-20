All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 715 Woodlawn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
715 Woodlawn Road
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

715 Woodlawn Road

715 East Woodlawn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Collingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

715 East Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing remodel taken down right to the studs!Assigned to Myers Park HS. Bright open floor plan offers plenty of flexibility with living areas open to the kitchen, gorgeous espresso floors, tiled baths and gourmet kitchen! Kitchen boasts custom glazed cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & prep island. Master bedroom features a masonry fireplace, large walk-in closet, separate entrance and glamour bath with walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has a private bath and a third bath with granite topped double vanity is located in the hallway. French doors open to the huge covered front porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Custom fencing opens to the driveway & rear deck. Very private back yard with tons of parking as well as parking in the front. Can't beat the location! Motivated Seller

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Woodlawn Road have any available units?
715 Woodlawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Woodlawn Road have?
Some of 715 Woodlawn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Woodlawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
715 Woodlawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Woodlawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 715 Woodlawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 715 Woodlawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 715 Woodlawn Road offers parking.
Does 715 Woodlawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Woodlawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Woodlawn Road have a pool?
No, 715 Woodlawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 715 Woodlawn Road have accessible units?
No, 715 Woodlawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Woodlawn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Woodlawn Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte