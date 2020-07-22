All apartments in Charlotte
7140 Stonington Lane
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:58 AM

7140 Stonington Lane

7140 Stonington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7140 Stonington Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see this adorable 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths is in the Becton Park neighborhood. It is located off Lawyers Rd and close to WT Harris, which is close to many local stores and restaurants. It is located near the bus line and just a short drive to Mint Hill town center or to uptown Charlotte.

Available for a Immediate move in

House features;

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Washer and dryer hook ups
* Patio area
* Parking

To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $450 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $75.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools assigned;

Albemarle Rd Elementary
Albemarle Rd Middle
Independence High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

