7140 Stonington Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see this adorable 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths is in the Becton Park neighborhood. It is located off Lawyers Rd and close to WT Harris, which is close to many local stores and restaurants. It is located near the bus line and just a short drive to Mint Hill town center or to uptown Charlotte.



Available for a Immediate move in



House features;



* Living room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Washer and dryer hook ups

* Patio area

* Parking



To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $450 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $75.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools assigned;



Albemarle Rd Elementary

Albemarle Rd Middle

Independence High