Beautifully updated two story home in Long Creek. Two-story great room with fireplace, formal dining room and eat in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and hardwoods throughout the main. Large master suite and two secondary bedrooms on the second floor.Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy.Pets conditional. Tenant income must exceed 3x the rental amount.