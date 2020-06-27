All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7124 Brigmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7124 Brigmore Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

7124 Brigmore Drive

7124 Brigmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7124 Brigmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming updated ranch, sitting on a large lot, on a quiet cul-de-sac street. It has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the family room, dining room, master suite & kitchen. Spacious master with walk in closet and walk in shower. Large laundry/utility/mud room off the kitchen. Large deck overlooks fenced backyard (New Fence to be installed by 4/30/20). Pet Friendly Landlord! Close to SouthPark, Carolina Place Mall, Arboretum, Interstate, Airport and Uptown. Great Shopping, Great Food, Great Location, Great Schools! One year lease minimum. Employment, background, previous tenancies and credit check will apply. $100 application fee required and if approved will be credited to first months rent. Listing Agent is the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Brigmore Drive have any available units?
7124 Brigmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7124 Brigmore Drive have?
Some of 7124 Brigmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Brigmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Brigmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Brigmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7124 Brigmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7124 Brigmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Brigmore Drive offers parking.
Does 7124 Brigmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7124 Brigmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Brigmore Drive have a pool?
No, 7124 Brigmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Brigmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7124 Brigmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Brigmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7124 Brigmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte