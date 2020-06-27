7124 Brigmore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming updated ranch, sitting on a large lot, on a quiet cul-de-sac street. It has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the family room, dining room, master suite & kitchen. Spacious master with walk in closet and walk in shower. Large laundry/utility/mud room off the kitchen. Large deck overlooks fenced backyard (New Fence to be installed by 4/30/20). Pet Friendly Landlord! Close to SouthPark, Carolina Place Mall, Arboretum, Interstate, Airport and Uptown. Great Shopping, Great Food, Great Location, Great Schools! One year lease minimum. Employment, background, previous tenancies and credit check will apply. $100 application fee required and if approved will be credited to first months rent. Listing Agent is the Owner.