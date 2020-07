Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Corner unit on 3rd floor with incredible skyline views. All the extras - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cork floor, and berber carpets. Walk to fine dining, shopping, and Panther games. Unbeatable price for all this Uptown condo has to offer. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.